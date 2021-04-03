Wi-Fi hotspot Market estimated to grow with a High CAGR from 2017-2023 | Aptilo Networks AB , Boingo Wireless, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location providing Internet access over wireless local area network (WLAN) through a router linked to a service provider. Wi-Fi hotspots are used by enterprises, network operators, and communication service providers for data transmission and delivery of applications over Wi-Fi. Moreover, increase in adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and advanced network infrastructure have driven the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Internet connectivity. Furthermore, many portable devices, such as laptops and tablets, use Wi-Fi hotspots to access high-speed Internet services.

The global Wi-Fi hotspot market is attributed to increase in use of cell phones and smart devices, growth in adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by hospitality, retail, and education sector, and adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by the network operators for data traffic offload. Further, introduction of mobile hotspots and the developing economies in Asia-Pacific and MEA is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market. However, meeting the bandwidth requirement of the applications, security issues, and other factors hinder the market growth for Wi-Fi hotspots.

Wi-Fi hotspot market is segmented based on offerings, end user, industry vertical, and region. Based on offerings, it is divided into component, software, and services. As per component, the market is classified into wireless hotspot gateways, wireless hotspot controllers, and mobile hotspot devices. Based on software, the market is analyzed across centralized hotspot management, Wi-Fi security software, Wi-Fi hotspot billing software, and cloud-based hotspot management. As per services, the Wi-Fi hotspot market is categorized into professional service, installation and integration services, consulting services, and managed services. As per end users, the market is segmented into communication service provider & network operators, enterprises, and government. Based on industry vertical, the global Wi-Fi hotspot market is studied across telecom and IT, financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and Latin America.

