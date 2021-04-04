2013-2028 Report on Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Fetal Bovine Serum market was valued at $972 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1680 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fetal Bovine Serum from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fetal Bovine Serum market.
Leading players of Fetal Bovine Serum including:
Thermo Fisher
GE Healthcare
Sigma-Aldrich
Merck
Moregate BioTech
Gemini
Atlanta Biologicals
Tissue Culture Biologicals
Bovogen
Biowest
Internegocios
RMBIO
Biological Industries
PAN-Biotech
VWR
Corning
Animal Technologies
Serana
WISENT
Peak Serum
Seroxlab
NorthBio
Bio Nutrientes Brasil
Lanzhou Minhai
Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology
ExCell Bio
Jin Yuan Kang
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Stem Cell Grade FBS
Standard Grade FBS
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Scientific Research
Industrial Production
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
