2028 Report on Global Paclitaxel Injection Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Paclitaxel Injection market was valued at $2200 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $4960 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Paclitaxel Injection from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Paclitaxel Injection market.
Leading players of Paclitaxel Injection including:
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Celgene Corporation
Hospira
Biological E.
Taj Accura
Khandelwal Laboratories
Luye Pharma
Beijing Youcare
Beijing Union
Haiyao
Chuntch
Teva
Sandoz
Accord
Mylan Inc.
Medac GmbH
Actavis
Fresenius Kabi
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
5ml, 30mg
10ml, 60mg
16.7ml, 100mg
25ml, 150mg
50ml, 300mg
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Ovarian cancer
Breast cancer
Cervical cancer
Pancreatic cancer
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
