2028 Report on Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market was valued at $3410 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $5800 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Vacuum Blood Collection Tube from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Vacuum Blood Collection Tube market.

Leading players of Vacuum Blood Collection Tube including:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL medical

Narang Medical

Improve Medical

TUD

Hongyu Medical

Sanli

Gong Dong

CDRICH

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tubes

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

