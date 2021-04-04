Aerospace Filters Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 7.8% during 2027 | Key Players are Donaldson Company, Eaton Filtration, Freudenberg Group, GKN Aerospace

The global aerospace filters market accounted to US$ 1.05 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.03 Bn by 2027.

The global aviation sector is witnessing a huge demand for modern aircrafts in both commercial as well as military aviation. Attributing to the fact that, the disposable income in the developing countries is increasing substantially, the need for air travel is also increasing at the same pace. On a global scenario, commercial air traffic is foreseen to maintain constant growth over the period, despite various challenges faced by commercial airlines. However, the challenges are succeeded by the rise in passenger numbers across the globe.

This report provides in depth study of “Aerospace Filters Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Aerospace Filters Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Aerospace Filters Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in global aerospace filters market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Aerometals has declared about a developmental program to certify the engine inlet barrier filter system for Airbus H225 transport category helicopter. Aerometals and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a cooperative agreement to bring next-generation IBF (inlet barrier filter).

2019: GKN Fokker in the roll-out ceremony of the first Dutch F-35, had entered into an agreement with the Pratt & Whitney for production of advanced composite parts for the F135 engine. The manufacturing would be carried out in GKN Fokker’s facility located in Hoogeveen, the Netherlands.

2018: Freudenberg Filtration Technologies has signed a contract to buy major shareholdings of the Apollo Air-cleaner Co., Ltd. in China. Through this contract, the company would aim to strengthen its filter business in China market.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Aerospace Filters Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Aerospace Filters Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

GLOBAL AEROSPACE FILTERS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aerospace filters market – By Type

Air Filter

Liquid Filter

Gas Filter

Global Aerospace filters market – By Application

Hydraulic System

Engine

Avionics

Cabin

Global Aerospace filters market – By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Global Aerospace filters market – By End-User

Commercial

Military

Global Aerospace filters market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



