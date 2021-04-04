Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis 2019-2027 : Pfizer, Piramal Group, Syngene,F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Lonza, Merck , Novasep,AbbVie,

The “Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of antibody drug conjugates market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antibody drug conjugates market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are specifically to deliver cytotoxins to cancer cells with capacity to treat both solid tumors and hematologic cancers. With the help of a linker, an ADC is able to target and bind to cell-surface proteins found on cancer cells and release its cell-killing drugs. This property helps ADCs to selectively kill cancer cells and limit side effects for patients.’

MARKET PLAYERS:

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AbbVie,

Baxter Healthcare,

CERBIOS – PHARMA SA,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche,

Lonza,

Merck ,

Novasep,

Pfizer,

Piramal Group,

Syngene,

The report also includes the profiles of key antibody drug conjugates market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The reports cover key developments in the antibody drug conjugates market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from antibody drug conjugates market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for antibody drug conjugates market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the antibody drug conjugates market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented on the basis of technology and application Based on technology, the market is segmented as cleavable linker and non- cleavable linker. On the basis of application, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into, blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antibody drug conjugates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antibody drug conjugates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antibody drug conjugates market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antibody drug conjugates market in these regions.

