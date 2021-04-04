Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2016 to 2023
Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market 2023″, which gives insights into Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2016, along with forecasts until 2023. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.
Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59177
View full report @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market
Market Insight:
The global artificial intelligent (AI) in healthcare market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of big data in healthcare sector and advantage of AI to improve the imbalance among the healthcare professionals and patients, augment patient outcomes and aid in clinical trial simulation and development process. The continuous research activities in disease diagnosis and monitoring will further increase the demand for incorporation of AI technologies. The continuous growth in population has led to the generation of large healthcare data, which requires AI to enhance data mining and computing abilities.
Leading Players:
The Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market involves a competitive pool of various industrial players namely, IBM Watson Health, Cyrcadia Health Inc., Modernizing Medicine, Aicure Llc, Berg Health, Mendasense Biometrics Ltd., Hindsait, Esko Bionics, Atomwise Inc., , Zebra Medical Vision, Sense.Ly Inc. and others.
By Geography Segment
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Scope
- The report presents the brief overview of Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries
- The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones
- Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects
- Latest company statement
- Latest news and deals relating to the Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare products
Research methodology
The following research methods were used in this report:
- Desk study
- A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains
- Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service
- Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.
