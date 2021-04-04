Automotive Aftermarket Industry Foreseen to Witness Striking Development during the forecast period 2018-2027

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market for the automobile market with the component of system & services. A rapid increase in vehicle sales and production is the major factor which is driving the Automotive Aftermarket market.? Vehicle components such as filters, deflectors, tires, brake parts, and actuators have a short lifespan, which leads to regular maintenance and replacement of components is expected to contribute tremendous growth in Automotive Aftermarket market.

The “Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Aftermarket market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Aftermarket market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are 3M, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Federal Mogul, Magneti Marelli S. p. A, NGK SPARK PLUG CO. , LTD. , Robert Bosch GmbH, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle Type, and sales. Based on product, the market is segmented as tire, wheels, battery, lighting, exhaust, components, body parts, accessories, telematics, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Based on sales the market is segmented as OEM, professional service stations, and others.

While Geographically the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.Thus The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares their past and forecast growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Automotive Aftermarket Market Landscape

4. Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Automotive Aftermarket Market Analysis- Global Analysis

6. Automotive Aftermarket Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vehicle Type

8. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sales

9. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Automotive Aftermarket Market, Key Company Profiles

13. Appendix

