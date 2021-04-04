Beacon Market Growing Market Trends with Technology Development Analysis by 2024 – Advanced system, SLU, Apple, BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Gelo, Glimworm Beacons

The report on “Beacon Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others via the app.

Increase in investment in proximity marketing, enhanced features of beacon solution such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others drive the growth of the beacon market. However, rise in data security and privacy concern is expected to limit the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH

Beacon Market By Type

iBeacon

Eddystone

AltBeacon

Others

The report segments the beacon market based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global beacon market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

