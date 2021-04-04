Cards & Payments Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures. According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending and payments market, and compares it with other markets.

Some of the major players operating in the market are American Express Company, Visa, Bank of America, PayPal and Mastercard

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00008788

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cards & payments market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global cards & payments market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global cards & payments market.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Cards, Payments

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, cards & payments indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00008788

Table of Contents