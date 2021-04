Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. : Franchise Profile

Summary

Incorporated in 1991 as a Delaware corporation, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. is quick service restaurant (QSR) business engaged in owning, operating and franchising restaurants across the U.S. The company develops, operates and franchises restaurants under the Checkers and Rally’s brand. The company is headquartered in 4300 West Cypress Street, Suite 600, Tampa, Florida 33607.

Checkers was originally founded in 1986 in Mobile, Alabama by James E. Mattei, mainly as a drivethrough restaurant business serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and seasoned fries. In 1999, the company united its business with Ohio-based Rally’s Hamburgers Inc. Rally’s Hamburgers was originally founded in Louisville, Kentucky in 1985 as a quick service restaurant (QSR) that provided an economical alternative to larger, already established QSRs. Today, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants is the 12th most recognized brand in the QSR industry, with over 30 years of experience and 870 restaurants

The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company’s background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information. The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company.

The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.

– An overview of the franchise profile on Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., a quick service restaurant (QSR) business

– Description of food items, along with some newly added food options, served in the franchising restaurants across the U.S.

– Outlining details of company’s business strategy, annual revenue, growth forecast, recent developments, and key challenges etc.

– Data corresponding to number of Checkers and Rally’s outlets across states and outside the U.S.

