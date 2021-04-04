Courier Express and Parcel Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

CEP services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.

China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the market’s growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for CEP services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Courier Express and Parcel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Courier Express and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Courier Express and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Market segment by Application, split into

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Courier Express and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Courier Express and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Air Transport

1.4.3 Land Transport

1.4.4 Sea Transport

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Business-To-Business (B2B)

1.5.3 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

1.5.4 Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Courier Express and Parcel Market Size

2.2 Courier Express and Parcel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Courier Express and Parcel Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Courier Express and Parcel Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 FedEx

12.1.1 FedEx Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Courier Express and Parcel Introduction

12.1.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier Express and Parcel Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.2 UPS

12.2.1 UPS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Courier Express and Parcel Introduction

12.2.4 UPS Revenue in Courier Express and Parcel Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 UPS Recent Development

12.3 A-1 Express

12.3.1 A-1 Express Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Courier Express and Parcel Introduction

12.3.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Courier Express and Parcel Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 A-1 Express Recent Development

12.4 BDP

12.4.1 BDP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Courier Express and Parcel Introduction

12.4.4 BDP Revenue in Courier Express and Parcel Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BDP Recent Development

12.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group

12.5.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Courier Express and Parcel Introduction

12.5.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Courier Express and Parcel Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

Continued…….

