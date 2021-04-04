Data Analytics Outsourcing Market business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets : Accenture , Capgemini SE , Fractal Analytics Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro Limited

Data analytics outsourcing helps an organization to solve business problems by dealing with the application of statistics, computing resources, and operational research. Furthermore, it also helps an organization to be on top among the competitive environment by taking better decisions such as operational policies and strategic plans on qualified data analytics, predictive and strategy science, fraud analytics and marketing analytics.

Rise in awareness regarding the advantages and improved productivity of data analytics, increasing demand for data analytics in the BFSI sector are some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the global data analytics outsourcing market. However, lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of data analytics outsourcing restraining the growth of the global data analytics outsourcing market.

The “Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the data analytics outsourcing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global data analytics outsourcing market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, Industry Vertical and geography. The global data analytics outsourcing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Accenture

2. Capgemini SE

3. Fractal Analytics Ltd.

4. Genpact Ltd.

5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6. Wipro Limited

7. ZS Associates, Inc.

8. Opera Solutions LLC

9. Infosys Ltd.

10. Mu Sigma, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data analytics outsourcing market based on by type, application and Industry Vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data analytics outsourcing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

