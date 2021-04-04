Digital Reality Market Growing Technology, Business Growth Analysis and Future Scope 2023- Alibaba Group, Best Western, Continental, Dassault Systemes, IKEA, ImmersiveTouch, Jaguar, Kelowna Hotel & Suites

Digital Reality is a term that IDC has coined, and is meant to be used as an umbrella term that virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) (a mixture of augmented and virtual reality) 360 degree, and immersive technologies can all fall under. It’s a recognition that new immersive visual technologies all have different uses, and the specific mechanics aren’t important in the larger trend of Digital Reality. A lot of people anticipate mixed reality being the big winner in the space because it makes use of physical and virtual space to create captivating scenes for any industry-use, but for now, VR and AR are the primary focus in the market. We anticipate those labels falling away as we adopt a larger view of Digital Reality, with the different categories becoming tools in the toolbox with different strengths.

The immersive technology market, including augmented and virtual reality, is expected to see huge growth in the next 5 years. Technological advancements such as 5G and artificial intelligence will transform the augmented and virtual experiences in the future. 5G will bring improved mobile broadband along with advanced capacity, more uniform experience with steadily high data rates, and lower latency which will improve the screen and equipment quality of AR and VR devices. Some of the significant impacts of 5G across sectors could be enabling virtually crafted workplaces and fully interactive and emulating in-office work environments.

Alibaba Group, Best Western, Continental, Dassault Systemes, DHL, EON, Ford, GE, IKEA, ImmersiveTouch, Jaguar, Kelowna Hotel & Suites, Kineo, Land Rover, Lockheed Martin

Digital Reality Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions.

