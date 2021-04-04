Digital Transaction Management (Dtm) Market 2018 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

The global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market is projected to reach USD 10,528.2 million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. Digital transaction management is method of transforming traditional document-based processes to digital/electronic platform. In 2017 the electronic signatures solution segment dominated this market and in terms of regions North America is observed to be the leading contributor in the global market.

This market is majorly strengthened by increasing importance and focus on cloud services and IT security. There is a strong preference in the banking and financial services industry for adoption of digital transaction management solutions due to changing customer requirement. Thus, steady flow in volume of transactions done via digital platforms such as e-wallets, internet banking, etc. presents transaction service providers with a genuine growth opportunity in the digital transaction management market. Furthermore, extensive adoption and acceptance of various electronic devices along with the convenience of usage and transacting through these devices is pushing enterprises in various industries towards digitally transforming their operations in line with the dynamic consumer requirements and preferences. All these factors are eventually expected to have a positive impact on the progress of digital transaction management market across the world.

Request For Free Sample- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070756

The market segments for digital transaction management are based on solutions, industry vertical, end user, and region. The digital transaction management solutions segment includes market for electronic signatures, document digitization, workflow automation, and security & compliance sub segments. Electronic signatures segment is expected to dominate this market in terms of digital transaction management solutions. End user segmentation in the digital transaction management market report covers SMBs and large enterprises. Major industry verticals in this market include BFSI, construction & real estate, education, government, healthcare, and IT & Telecom.

North America is observed to be the leading region in this market during 2017, and is expected to lead the global digital transaction management market throughout forecast period. Presence of established players and cloud infrastructure in this region, and growing trend of investments in cloud-based services drive the market growth in the region. Also, the growing demand from banking sector due to its strong preference for digital platforms, and further technological advancements support market growth in this region.Some of the leading companies operating in the Digital Transaction Management (DTM) market include DocuSign Inc., Fluix, Kofax Inc., Captricity, Box, Namirial Spa, ZorroSign Inc., Insight Enterprises Inc., AssureSign LLC, ThinkSmart LLC, eOriginal, Inc., Euronovate S.A., DocuFirst, OneSpan, HelloSign, Accusoft Corporation, Connective. These companies offer innovative solutions to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers from multiple industry verticals

Request for customization- https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10070756

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609