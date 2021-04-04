Distributed Antenna System Market 2019 Analysis, Overview, Size, Revenue, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2025
This report presents the worldwide Distributed Antenna System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The Distributed Antenna System market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distributed Antenna System.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
American Tower Corporation
AT&T
Bird Technologies
Cobham Wireless
CommScope
Corning Incorporated
Dali Wireless
SOLiD
Sunwave Solutions Limited
TE Connectivity Corporation
TESSCO
Distributed Antenna System Breakdown Data by Type
Cellular/Commercial DAS
Public Safety DAS
Distributed Antenna System Breakdown Data by Application
Offices/Corporate Campus
Hospitality
Health Care
Education
Transportation
Government
Industrial
Stadiums and Arenas
Others
Distributed Antenna System Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
