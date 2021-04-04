Dye Stuff Market Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast and Opportunity Assessment to 2023

Global Dye Stuff Market – Overview

Dyestuffs are an integral part of the composition of a large variety of products we consume. Dyestuffs are essential to improving the aesthetic value, or making products easily identifiable. The market for Dye Stuff is no longer restricted to the textile industry but it has diversified into other sectors as well. The industry for dye stuff is currently on an upward growth trajectory and will continue in the near future as well.

As per the report published by Market Research Future on Global Dye Stuff Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 the outlook for the Global Dye Stuff Market is bright with a remarkable growth of USD 258.79 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.3 % between 2016 and 2023. The dynamic products that require Dyestuffs have also led to the development and innovation of this sector. Various types of dyestuffs are made for diverse uses as the chemical properties differ. Waterless dyeing techniques and dyes are being developed so as to combat the pollution of water bodies, as water which is used in the dyeing process is generally released into sea, lakes etc. Natural dyes are seeing an increase in demand due to the drawbacks experienced by using synthetic dyes. The demand for the sector is expected to grow following increase in the number of textiles produced, export opportunity to market where dyestuffs are not cheaply available, development of futuristic dyes. Some of the challenges that can hamper the growth of this sector are environmental impact, competition, high cost of interest and energy consumed.

Latest Industry News:

September 2017 Archroma global leader in color and specialty chemicals announced the acquisition of an additional 26% of the shares of M. Dohmen, an international group specializing in the production of textile dyes and chemicals for the automotive, carpet and apparel sectors.

May 2017 Archroma has announced a collaboration with Patagonia, the American outdoor clothing company. The products in Patagonia’s Clean Color Collection are all colored with dyes made from natural sources along with other supply sources by Archroma whose range comprises of dyes synthesized from agricultural waste.

October 2017 Huntsman Textile Effects has introduced a new Teratop XKS HL range of reactive inks that are designed to help mills produce technical textiles with the highest color-fastness performance for the automotive, outdoor furnishings and home textiles industries.

Nov 2017 LANXESS, the specialty chemicals group is strengthening its site in Krefeld-Uerdingen and is expanding the zinc oxide plant of the Rhein Chemie business unit with a third production line. The Group will invest around nine million euros in the expansion of the zinc oxide plant.

Global Dye Stuff Market – Segments

The Global Dye Stuff Market is majorly segmented on the basis of form, composition, process, types, application, and region.

Based On Form: Natural, Synthetic Dye Stuff.

Based On Composition: Organic, Inorganic Dye Stuff.

Based On Process: Disperse Dye, Direct Dye, Reactive Dye, Vat Dye, Acid Dye, Cationic Dye, Sulfur Dye, And Others.

Based On Types: Azo Dyes, Cyanine Dyes, Nitroso Dyes, Anthraquinone Dyes, And Others.

Based On Application: Textile Dye, Leather Dye, Paper Dye, Wood Dye, And Others.

Based On Region Market: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

