E-Prescribing System Market Analysis, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America.

In 2018, the global E-Prescribing System market size was 510 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-Prescribing System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Prescribing System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Cerner Corporation

HealthFusion

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Bizmatics

EClinicalWorks

Medi-HER

Practice Fusion

DrFirst

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Prescribing System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Prescribing System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Prescribing System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

