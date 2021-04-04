Electronic Design Automation Services (EDA) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Synopsys, Cadence, Mentor Graphics, Zuken, Siemens PLM and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Electronic Design Automation Services (EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Electronic design automation (EDA) is a category of software tools for designing electronic systems such as integrated circuits and printed circuit boards. The growth of EDA services is mainly dependent on the demand for EDA tools, increasing automation in automobiles, and the robust growth of connected devices. These factors are expected to increase the demand for the electronic design tools market, thereby influencing the growth of the EDA services market.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Design Automation Services (EDA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Design Automation Services (EDA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Synopsys,

Cadence,

Mentor Graphics,

Zuken,

Siemens PLM Software

Keysight Technologies

Agnisys

Ansys

Altium

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Printed Circuit Boards (PCB)

Integrated Circuits (IC)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



