ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025
“Global ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Electronic toll collection (ETC) aims to eliminate the delay on toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges, and toll tunnels by collecting tolls without cash and without requiring cars to stop.
North America held the largest share of the electronic toll collection market Of all the regions.
In 2018, the global ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Xerox
TransCore
Thales
Siemens
Raytheon
Perceptics
Sanef
Denso
Atlantia
Cubic
Kapsch
Star Systems International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ETC
AET
Market segment by Application, split into
Highway
Urban
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
