Fourth Party Logistics Market to Grow at 5+% CAGR to Reach US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027 Led by Allyn International Services, United Parcel Service of America, GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, DHL Group

The global fourth party logistics market accounted to US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Fourth Party Logistics Market to 2027 by Type (Synergy Plus Operating Model, Solution Integrator Model, and Industry Innovator Model); and End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the fourth party logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 84.17 Bn by 2027 from US$ 54.06 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This report provides in depth study of “Fourth Party Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fourth Party Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Fourth Party Logistics Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- Allyn International Services, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., GEFCO Group, XPO Logistics, DHL Group, DB Schenker, DAMCO, LOGISTICS PLUS Inc., GEODIS, and CEVA Logistics among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.



What the report features:-

Global analysis of Fourth Party Logistics Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Fourth Party Logistics Market by monitoring platforms, aircraft types, fit types, installation types and geography from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Fourth Party Logistics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Fourth Party Logistics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

It has been observed that regional demographics have also played a crucial role in the growth of the 4PL services market. As an example, the 4PL adoptions is observed by the retail sector, which in-turn has propelled due to the advent of e-commerce. As APAC region boasts of more than one-third of the global population, the market attractiveness for e-commerce industry is very high in the region. Further, developing economies and rising disposable incomes with individuals have accentuated further the growth in e-commerce activities. Rising demand diversities on account of diverse demographics observed in the region contributes to the supply chain complexities, thus requiring the needs for 4PL services to be deployed by the shipping companies.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Fourth Party Logistics Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Fourth Party Logistics Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report segments the global fourth party logistics market as follows:

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By Type

Synergy Plus Operating Model

Solution Integrator Model

Industry Innovator Model

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Industrial

Others

Global Fourth Party Logistics Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Taiwan China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



