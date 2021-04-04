Freight Transport Management Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- JDA, Manhattan Associates, CTSI, Accenture, Descartes and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Freight Transport Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Freight Transport Management Market



Freight Transport Management includes various strategies for increasing the efficiency of freight and commercial transport. The gradually reducing rates of new technology, combined with an improved awareness among freight operators about the technology’s possible benefits, are expected to boost the freight transportation system to upsurge its use of information technology. The integration of Internet of Things devices has witnessed steady growth in this market, leading to enhanced data collection and communication with back-end systems. Moreover, the cost effectiveness of cloud-based models is further expected to drive the demand for this mode.

This report focuses on the global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Transport Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI

Accenture

Descartes

DSV

HighJump Software

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

SNCF Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Warehouse Management System

Freight 3PL Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Consumer & Retail

Energy & Power

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

