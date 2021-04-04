Global Gram Staining Market Anticipated to Achieve Significant Market Size During the Forecast Period

Gram staining is technique which is used to distinguish two large groups of bacteria mainly into gram positive and gram negative. Gram staining technique enables easy identification of the disease. The global gram staining system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user. On the basis of product type, it is further segmented into gram staining system regents, automated gram staining system and accessories. On the basis of application type it is further sub-segmented into commercial research, clinical diagnosis and in-house research. Clinical research is anticipated to be fastest growing market on the account of easy availability of diagnosis of the disease. On the basis of end-user, it is further sub-segmented into contract research organizations, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and academic institutes. Hospitals sub-segment is the fastest growing segment on the account of the large number of the patients and availability of different type of diagnosis machines.

The global gram staining market is anticipated to expand at significant CAGR during 2017-2027. The global gram staining market is anticipated to achieve significant market size during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to cost effective solutions related to gram staining and rising demand for automated system in laboratories.

By region, North America is anticipated to lead the Global Gram Staining Market on the account of availability of technically advanced laboratories especially in U.S for diagnosis and treatment. The increasing penetration of automated gram staining system is anticipated to fuel the market growth in North America region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing on the back of increasing investment in the clinical research and development of the diagnostic centers.

Development in technology is anticipated to drive the market growth of gram staining

The development of automated gram staining system enables easy handling and also provides more traceability. Development in clinical research is also expected to fuel the market growth of the gram staining system. The low-cost associated with automated system is another major factor driving the market growth of gram staining system. Additionally, the various technical issues pertaining to conventional gram staining system are resolved in the automated gram staining system. The diagnosis in the automated gram system is easy and provides better solutions regarding disease.

The report titled “Gram Staining System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global gram staining market in terms of market segmentation product type, application, end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global gram staining market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Hardy Diagnostics, ELITechGroup, BioMÃƒÂ©rieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lorne Laboratories Limited, Lennox Framework Agreement, Labema Oy, Axon Lab AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioWORLD and Millipore Sigma. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global gram staining market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

