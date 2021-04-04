Global Location-based Services (LBS) Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report till 2024
Scope of the Report:
The global Location-based Services (LBS) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Location-based Services (LBS).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Location-based Services (LBS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Location-based Services (LBS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Ericsson
Syniverse
Ekahau
Galigeo
Masternaut
Pitney Bowes
Tomtom International
Polaris Wireless
TCS
Ruckus
DigitalGlobe
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Location
Navigation
Query
Recognition
Event Checking
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Mobile Phone
Automotive
Cloud
Others
