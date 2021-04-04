Global Neoprene Fabric Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Industry Growth, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2025

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone & weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits. Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by neoprene fabric such as quick drying, thermal resistance, & chemical resistance, high stretchability, and enhanced comfort drive the growth of the global neoprene fabric market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among users and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for neoprene fabric-based activewear.

The global Neoprene Fabric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neoprene Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neoprene Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Fabric House S.R.L.

Sheico Group

Lomo UK

Techneopro Ltd.

Xcel Hawaii, Inc. (Boardriders, Inc.)

Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd.

Brunotti Europe BV

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Active Foam Products

Sky Industries Limited

Eastex Products

Auburn Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

Segment by Application

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, & Rash Guard

Footwear

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Neoprene Fabric Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Neoprene Fabric Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Neoprene Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Neoprene Fabric Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Neoprene Fabric Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Neoprene Fabric Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neoprene Fabric Business

Chapter Eight: Neoprene Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Neoprene Fabric Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

