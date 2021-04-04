Global Nickel Metal Market Study Forecast Report 2019 – 2025 Industry Situations, Market Size, Growth, Demands, Business Strategies and Opportunities

Nickel is primarily sold for first use as refined metal (cathode, powder, briquet, etc.) or ferronickel. About 65% of the nickel consumed in the Western World is used to make austenitic stainless steel. Another 12% goes into superalloys (e.g., Inconel 600) or nonferrous alloys (e.g., cupronickel). Both families of alloys are widely used because of their corrosion resistance. The aerospace industry is a leading consumer of nickel-base superalloys. Turbine blades, discs and other critical parts of jet engines are fabricated from superalloys. Nickel-base superalloys are also used in land-based combustion turbines, such those found at electric power generation stations. The remaining 23% of consumption is divided between alloy steels, rechargeable batteries, catalysts and other chemicals, coinage, foundry products, and plating. The principal commercial chemicals are the carbonate (NiCO3), chloride (NiCl2), divalent oxide (NiO), and sulfate (NiSO4). In aqueous solution, the divalent nickel ion has an emerald-green color.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Vale SA

BHP Billiton

Jinchuan Group

Xstrata

Sherritt International Corp

Eramet SA

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Anglo American

Minara Resources

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickeliferous Limonite Smelting

Garnierite Smelting

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Nickel Metal Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Nickel Metal Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Nickel Metal Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Nickel Metal Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Nickel Metal Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Nickel Metal Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nickel Metal Business

Chapter Eight: Nickel Metal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Nickel Metal Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

