Global Pitch Market 2019 Development Status, Cost Structure Analysis, Future Trends and Forecast 2025
This report studies the Pitch market, pitch is a viscous substance produced by plants or formed from petroleum.
China, the United States and Europe are the world’s major pitch producers.
The global Pitch market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pitch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pitch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PetroChina
Sinopec
CNOOC
ROSNEFT
Sibneft
lukoil
BPCL
IOCL
HPCL
SK
S-Oil
Shell
Exxon Mobil
Tipco
LOTOS
Marathon Oil
KoçHolding
CRH China
Nynas Oil
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Road petroleum asphalt
Building petroleum asphalt
Other
Segment by Application
Road & Building
Waterproof material
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Pitch Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Pitch Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Pitch Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Pitch Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Pitch Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Pitch Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pitch Business
Chapter Eight: Pitch Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Pitch Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
