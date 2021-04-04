Global VACATION OWNERSHIP Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Liquefaction Technology, Region, Country, Top Players (Wyndham Destination, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Diamond Resorts)

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of “Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market. The report analyses thel Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market By Product Type (Point based ownership, Week-based ownership), By End Users (Private and Group). The Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Central & South America, Caribbean, EMEA, Asia-Pacific) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Germany, Dubai, China, India, Australia) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Company Analysis – Wyndham Destination, Marriott Vacation Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Diamond Resorts, Disney Vacation Club Management Corporation, Bluegreen Vacations, Interval International and Westgate Resorts

According to Publisher research report, “Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Analysis By Type (Travel Clubs, Fractional), By End Users (Private, Group), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Central & South America, Caribbean, EMEA, Asia-Pacific), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Germany, Dubai, China, India, Australia)”, global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.05% during 2018 – 2023.

Point based vacation Ownership market segment is expected to witness growth at a noteworthy rate in the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of vacation Ownership (Timeshare) due to the rising traction among millennial population coupled with flexibility in decision making, availability of enhanced benefits such as access to VIP weekends, selection of club locations, luxury accommodations etc. is anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare)s in the future. The demand of shared vacation ownership (timeshare) among private users is anticipated to witness propelling growth in the forecast period due to gamut of factors such as increasing importance placed on family togetherness coupled with rising family tourism.

During 2018-23, Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to the evolving consumer vacation preferences, up surge in the international tourism arrivals, growing high net worth population increasing consolidation of market players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing trend of social sharing backed with escalating leisure travel of consumers in recent years and rise in the health and wellness travel across the region are some of the significant factors driving the demand for Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) in the market.

The report titled "Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Analysis By Type (Travel Clubs, Fractional), By End Users (Private, Group), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Central & South America, Caribbean, EMEA, Asia-Pacific), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Germany, Dubai, China, India, Australia" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and competitive analysis in the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Product Type – Point based Ownership, Week based Ownership

– By End Users – Private, Group

Regional Markets – North America, Central and South America, Caribbean, EMEA, Asia-Pacific (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Product Type – Point based Ownership, Week based Ownership

– By End Users – Private, Group

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Germany, Dubai, China, India and Australia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Product Type – Point based Ownership, Week based Ownership

– By End Users – Private, Group

