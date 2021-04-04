Global Whole Grain Foods Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

New report to its research database. The report spread across 111 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Whole grain foods basically comprise grains in their complete form containing all three essential parts (bran, endosperm, and germ). High-fiber or multigrain foods are often mistaken for whole grain foods. Whole grain foods have high fiber content, which helps in digestion.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing significance of the health benefits of whole grain foods. The importance of healthy and nutritious foods has increased in recent times, especially in countries that are facing health issues like obesity and diabetes. Obesity is a major concern in developed countries like the US. Thus, to decrease the occurrence of such health problems, consumers are now incorporating healthy food habits in their lifestyle. The reduced fiber intake is one of the major reasons for the occurrence of such health problems among consumers. Thus, in order to increase dietary fiber, consumers are looking for high-fiber foods. Whole grain foods are in high demand because of their high fiber content. Fiber content not only helps in digestion but also balances blood sugar levels, which helps in maintaining the overall wellbeing of consumers.

The global Whole Grain Foods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whole Grain Foods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Whole Grain Foods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whole Grain Foods in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whole Grain Foods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Whole Grain Foods market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cargill

Cereal Ingredients (CII)

Flowers Foods

Hodgson Mill

Kellogg

Allied Bakeries

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Food For Life

General Mills

Grain Millers

Mondelez International

NestlÃ©

Quaker Oats

Market size by Product

Whole Grain Cereals

Whole Grain Bakery Products

Whole Grain Flour

Others

Market size by End User

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online/E-Commerce

Independent Retail Outlets

Others

Whole Grain Foods Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa,

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Whole Grain Foods status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Whole Grain Foods manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whole Grain Foods :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Whole Grain Foods market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

