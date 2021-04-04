Honey Baked Ham: Franchise Profile

Summary

Honey Baked Ham Company is a privately-held company founded in 1957. It is headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., which is a suburb of Atlanta. The company was previously known as The Original Honey Baked Ham Co. of Georgia Inc. but altered its name to The Honey Baked Ham Company LLC in 2015. It is a food retailer which offers hams, turkey breasts and other pre-cooked entrees, side dishes, salads, beverages, desserts and other menu items.

In 1936, Harry J. Hoenselaar, the founder of the company opened the first Honey Baked Store in Detroit, Michigan. At present, it has grown to over 400 company-owned retail stores and 200 franchise locations in 40 states in U.S., and also has a large online presence. It is one of the most popular ham brands in the U.S. with more than 60 years of brand value and consistent quality.

The company started offering franchises for on August 5, 1998 and by Sept. 30, 2018, there were 212 franchised Honey Baked Stores. It is primarily a restaurant which also sells retails items in its stores. The company has four revenue streams: Retail, Gifting, Catering and Lunch. The retail segment includes premium hams, turkeys and roasts, heat-and-serve sides, desserts and signature sauces and dips. The gifting segment includes corporate gift cards and employee recognition options. In the catering segment, the company offers boxed lunches and platters for office events, organization outings, neighborhood block parties and family celebrations. These events include fresh sandwiches, soups and

salads. It is not mentioned that the restaurant is not open for dinner menu but it has a special menu for lunch. The company has a different menu under the Lunch segment which includes ham and turkey sandwiches, salads, sides etc. which comes with pickle.

