Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019
Latest Niche Market Research Study on Global “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market” Report Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2024” Published At Arcognizance.com
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.
Request a sample of Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/144682
This report studies the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The IT & telecom industry, along with BFSI and healthcare industries, account for the largest market share in the overall market. Increasing volume of business data in such verticals and concerns related to the security, confidentiality, and management of such a huge volume of critical individual information, financial, and other health related information are some of the major factors resulting in high spending by the verticals in the markets. Other high growth sectors include retail & e-commerce, government, and energy & utilities.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
IBM
Oracle
Microsoft
Rackspace
Fujitsu
NTT Communications
Amazon Web Services
Vmware
Computer Sciences
Virtustream
CenturyLink
Datapipe
Joyent
Dimension Data
Interoute Communications
Hewlett-Packard
Google
Verizon Communications
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
Compute as a Service (CaaS)
Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)
Desktop as a Service (DaaS)
Application hosting as a service
Storage as a Service (STaaS)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
IT & Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail and E-commerce
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=86896
Contact Info:
Name: Matt Wilson
Email: Send Email
Organization: Analytical Research Cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street, 8th floor, Manhattan, New york, 10007