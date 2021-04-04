LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2025

“Global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Social Networking Service is one internet application service aimed at assisting people in establishing social network.

Through information mark combination of time series, behavior trace and geographical location, LBSNS helps people to establish wider and closer relationship with the outside world and intensifies the relevance between social networking and geographical location.

In 2018, the global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LBSNS (Location-Based Social Networking Service) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Foursquare

Loopt

GyPSii

CitysensePlazes

Brightkite

Gowalla

Yelp

Bedo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor

Outdoor

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Client

Web Client

SMS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

