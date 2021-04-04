Legal Cannabis Market Analysis, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

The qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Legal Cannabis Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2025. Legal Cannabis Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, Cannoid, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, mCig, NuLeaf Naturals, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, United Cannabis

Cannabis is also known as hemp. Cannabis is a popular recreational drug around the world, only behind alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. In the United States alone, it is believed that over 100 million Americans have tried cannabis. Cannabis for industrial uses is valuable in tens of thousands of commercial products, especially as fibre ranging from paper, cordage, construction material and textiles in general, to clothing. Hemp is stronger and longer-lasting than cotton. It also is a useful source of foodstuffs (hemp milk, hemp seed, hemp oil) and biofuels. Hemp has been used by many civilizations, from China to Europe (and later North America) during the last 12,000 years. In modern times novel applications and improvements have been explored with modest commercial success.

The legality of cannabis for medical and recreational use varies by country, in terms of its possession, distribution, and cultivation, and (in regards to medical) how it can be consumed and what medical conditions it can be used for. Countries that have legalized the medical use of cannabis include Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Others have more restrictive laws that only allow the use of certain cannabinoid drugs, such as Sativex or Marinol.

Global Legal Cannabis market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Legal Cannabis.

This report researches the worldwide Legal Cannabis market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Legal Cannabis breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Legal Cannabis capacity, production, value, price and market share of Legal Cannabis in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aurora Cannabis

Bhang Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

Cannoid

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

mCig

NuLeaf Naturals

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

United Cannabis

Legal Cannabis Breakdown Data by Type

Marijuana

Industrial Hemp

Legal Cannabis Breakdown Data by Application

Medicinal use

Recreational use

Industrial use

Legal Cannabis Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Legal Cannabis Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Cannabis :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

