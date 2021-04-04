Medical Computer Carts Market to Witness Huge Growth & Revenue

The global medical computer carts market was valued at $355 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,078 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. The aim of a medical computer cart is to ease the workload of nurses along with other healthcare professionals, thus enhancing patient care and safety.

The growth in this market is attributed to rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies & equipment, focus on improvement of patient safety along with nursing efficiency, and increase in adoption of electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medication administration (eMAR), which reduce medical errors. However, high costs of medical computer carts, limited availability of funds, and lack of skilled professionals impede the market growth. In addition, risk of hazardous interaction between drugs stored in medical computer cart is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, is expected to fuel the demand and adoption of medical carts.

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013751

The key players operating in the global medical computer carts market are Ergotron, Inc., Capsa Solutions LLC, Enovate Medical, InterMetro (Emerson), Parity Medical, ITD GmBH, Advantech Co., Ltd, Compucaddy, Bytec Medical and Villard. Other players operating in the value chain are Lund Industries, Cura (First Healthcare), AFC Industries, Modern Solid Industrial, Nanjing Tianao, Rubbermaid, Higrade, Spark Medical, and Humanscale.

The global medical computer carts market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into integrated medical computer carts and powered medical computer carts. Further, based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high population density and rise in chronic diseases as well as infectious ailments across the highly populous countries such as India and China. For instance, the number of annual deaths accounted for 56 million individuals in 2015, and 70% of the global deaths in 2015 were due to incidence of non-communicable diseases such as Alzheimer’s, ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and other dementias.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013751

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Medical Computer Carts Market – By Type

Chapter 5: Global Medical Computer Carts Market, By End User

Chapter 6: Global Medical Computer Carts Market By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profile

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com