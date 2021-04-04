Military Aircraft Avionics Market – Overall Optimization of Business to Drive Market Growth

Global Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report by Aircraft Types (Combat Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Rotorcraft, UAVs, and Others), and by Geography- Forecast to 2021

Market Overview:

Military avionics are very crucial during wartime for airborne operations. Avionics systems are essential for flight operations and other aircraft control functions. The modern military avionics system help to enhance safety and situational awareness. Thus, utilization of advanced military avionics system, are extremely important in modern asymmetric warfare. Military fleet of aircraft, are thus further fitted with modern military avionics systems to enhance the airborne capabilities.

In the early 2000s, NASA had envisioned NASA AvSP in partnership with the FAA, the US Department of Defense (DOD), aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and universities in the US. The program’s goal was to reduce the fatal aircraft accident rates by 90% in two and a half decades in the US. Several countries (respective air force) also give high priority to the improvement of flight safety and reliability. Such demands for the improvement of aviation safety and reliability boosts the aircraft global market, as the avionics systems such as the synthetic vision system, have proven to enhance situational awareness for pilots.

Limited visibility is one of the major factors leading to fatal aviation accidents worldwide. Incidents of aircraft collision and CFIT accidents occur because of the lack of awareness of surrounding terrain while operating in poor visibility. CFIT is one of the biggest causes of accidents in both fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, and reducing this requires an accurate terrain database. Modern avionics provides pilots with clear views of their surroundings even in bad weather and low-light conditions. It offers virtual reality displays in aircraft cockpits showing terrain, air traffic, runway surfaces, landing and approach patterns, and obstacles that could affect an aircraft’s flight. It significantly improves safety and can help prevent aviation accidents.

Segments:

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the military aircraft avionics market is segmented in to three key dynamics:

Segmentation by Type: General Aircraft Avionics and Mission Specific Avionics.

Segmentation by Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis:

Americas (North & Latin)

US

Canada

Brazil

Others

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia – Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia/New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Kuwait

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Player:

Some of the key players in the Military Aircraft Avionics Market are Avidyne, GE Aviation, Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Aspen Avionics, Curtiss-Wright, Elbit Systems, ENSCO Avionics, ForeFlight, L-3 Avionics Systems, Sagetech, Xavion, Zodiac Aerospace, and Hilton Software

