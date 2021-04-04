Mushroom Market to 2027: Global Industry Top Key Plauers are Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Christiaens Group, Costa Group, Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc

Mushrooms are classified into the vegetable category and belong to the kingdom of fungi. Mushrooms provide several essential nutrients and are high in antioxidants. Lack of antioxidants in the human body potentially leads to cancer. The folate in mushrooms plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair and prevents the formation of cancer cells from mutations in the DNA. An estimated 50% of edible mushrooms are considered functional foods and also have a potential positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition.

The demand for mushroom is growing at a significant pace owing to factors such as an increase in consumption of processed foods and a rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness. Moreover, improving technologies to increase the shelf-life of the mushroom products coupled with technological advancements and innovations to expand applicability are the significant factors boosting the demand for mushrooms globally. However, limited shelf-life of mushrooms is the key factor restraining the growth of the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Christiaens Group

Costa Group

Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

OKECHAMP SA

The Mushroom Company

The global mushroom market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application. Based on type, the global mushroom market is divided into, button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom and others. Based on form, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into, fresh mushroom and processed mushroom. The processed mushroom segment is further bifurcated into, dried mushroom, frozen mushroom, canned mushroom and others. By application, the market is segmented into, food processing industry, retail outlets, food services and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Mushroom market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Mushroom market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Mushroom market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Mushroom market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Mushroom market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Mushroom market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Mushroom market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Mushroom market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Mushroom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.