New Era of “Blockchain in Energy Market” – Technology Industry is Growing in Huge Demand in 2019

Global Blockchain in Energy Market to reach USD 34698 million by 2025.

Global Blockchain in Energy Market valued approximately USD 156.5 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 82.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapidly increasing utilization of blockchain for data management, for tracking financial transactions and financial interactions. It also Provides a secure network for businesses to manage data. Blockchain reduces operational costs and capital expenditure provides better risk management and security. Automation is gaining popularity this days which needs data integrity and security which is driving the growth Global Blockchain in Energy Market. Furthermore, increasing focus on enabling real-time transactions and designing of more vigorous business models is aiding to the growth of the market. However, Shortage regulatory standards, indeterminate regulatory landscape, and authenticity concern of users are the restraints to the market.

Blockchain refers to a decentralized ledger technology. In the energy sector, it will facilitate people to trade energy among each other. The unused energy is sold to neighboring buildings. While all the buildings are still connected to the grid, transactions are managed and stored on a blockchain. The Blockchain have many uses such as facilitating a peer-to-peer energy trading model, propagation of Distributed Energy Grids (DERs) and other independent renewable energy sources like solar panels, development of cryptocurrencies, Smart utility metering system, Decentralized energy data platform, Supply chain and logistics optimization, Asset Tracking, Bill of Lading, Transfer of Title.

The regional analysis of Global Blockchain in Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Private

Public

By Component:

Platform

Services

By End-Use:

Power Sector

Oil & Gas Sector

By Application:

Grid Management

Energy Trading

Government Risk and Compliance Management

Payment Schemes

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Technology Type:

Open Blockchain

Closed Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc., Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd., Conjoule GmbH, Enosi Foundation, Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)., Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, SAP, Enosi, Electron, Drift and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

