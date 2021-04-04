Payment Security Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Braintree, CyberSource, Elavon, TokenEx, Ingenico ePayments and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Payment Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Payment Security Market
Security of Payment refers to any system designed to ensure that contractors and sub-contractors are paid even in case of dispute. The major growth drivers of the market include increased adoption of digital payment modes, need to adhere to PCI DSS guidelines, and rise in fraudulent activities on eCommerce.
This report focuses on the global Payment Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Braintree
CyberSource
Elavon
TokenEx
Ingenico ePayments
Intelligent Payments
GEOBRIDGE
Shift4
Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integration services
Support services
Consulting services
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Travel and hospitality
Healthcare
IT and telecom
Education
Media and entertainment
Automotive
Financial services
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Payment Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Payment Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
