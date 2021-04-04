Pea Protein Market Exhaustive Study to 2027: Top Key Players A&B Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Inc., Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, GEMEF Industries

Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is mostly used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods like veggie burgers, vegan mayo, and even replaces dairy in some ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in food products such as smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost any diet since it’s naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that the human body cannot create.

The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to factors such as enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. In addition, factors, such as the trend of living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth. The growing number of consumers searching for simpler labels, great taste, and alternative protein sources to solve personalized nutrition choices which in turn may accelerate pea protein market growth. However, the availability of substitute proteins and low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products may restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

A&B Ingredients

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

GEMEF Industries

Glanbia Plc.

PURIS

Roquette Frères

The Green Labs LLC

Yantai Shuangta Food co., LTD

The global pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application. On the basis of type the global pea protein market is segmented into pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrates, and textured pea protein. The pea protein market on the basis of the form is classified into dry and liquid. On the basis of application, the pea protein market is classified into dietary supplements, bakery & confectionery goods, meat alternatives, beverages, and others.

What the report features:-

This market research report administers a broad view of the Pea Protein market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Pea Protein market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pea Protein market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Pea Protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.