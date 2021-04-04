Power Transformers Market: Expert research on current scenario, market analysis, product analysis & regional analysis from 2019 to 2025
Power transformers are defined as static devices comprising two or more windings; they use electromagnetic induction to transform an alternating current or voltage system into a different system of current or voltage, which has been stepped up or stepped down for the transmission of electric power. Power generating utilities find it highly cost-effective to generate electric power at low voltage levels.
Asia-Pacific was the largest market for power transformers in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market till 2023. Europe is the second largest market, partly due to the replacement of aging infrastructure activities going on in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is also the fastest growing market for power transformers, as the region is witnessing some of the largest T&D expansions being carried out due to rapidly increasing demand in countries such as India and China.
ABB
CG
GE
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Bharat Heavy Electricals
Celme
Toshiba
Eaton
Fuji Electric
Hammond Power Solutions
Hyosung
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Electric
Jinpan International
Kirloskar Electric
KOTSONS
Layer Electronics
LS Industrial Systems
YangZhou Power Electric
MGM Transformer Company
SPX Transformer Solutions
Xi’an XD Transformer
In terms of product types, the Global Power Transformers Market is segmented as follows:
Liquid-immersed power transformer
Dry-type power transformers
The Global Power Transformers Market segmentation in terms of application
Commercial
Residential
Finally, the Power Transformers industry is segmented by region into:
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
