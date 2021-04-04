Probiotics Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027– Top Key Players Like BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding A/S,, Danone S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden, Inc

Probiotics are live bacteria that are useful for the digestive system. They are also called as good microorganisms and promote human health when consumed in enough quantities. Probiotic are useful in preventing and treating inflammatory conditions, such as pouchitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and chronic stomach inflammation. It also helps in treating constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, spastic colon, and reducing the recurrence of the bladder and colorectal cancer. Probiotics produce vitamins such as B6, B12, and K2, and aid the absorption of minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. Thus, they are called as new vitamins.

The key factors driving the probiotics market are rising demand from functional food and dietary supplements industry and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Strong scientific evidence for disease treatment and auxiliary health benefits provided including curing intestinal inflammation, urogenital infection and bad gut bacteria treatment should facilitate the probiotics product demand globally. However, factors such as strict international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products and high research and development costs for developing new probiotic strains act as a threat to probiotic market growth. A ban on the use of antibiotics and growth promoters in Europe lead to high demand for probiotics as an alternative which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

BioGaia AB

Chr Hansen Holding A/S,

Danone S.A.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ganeden, Inc

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A

Probi AB

Protexin,

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, end use, application and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global probiotics market is segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus, and others. The probiotics market on the basis of the end use the market is classified into human, and animal. On the basis of application, the probiotics market is classified into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Likewise, by distribution channel the global probiotics market is bifurcated into supermarkets, pharmacies, online, and others.

Global analysis of Probiotics market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Probiotics market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Probiotics market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Probiotics market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Probiotics market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Probiotics market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Probiotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.