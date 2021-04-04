Redistribution Layer Material Market worth US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027 According to New Research Analysis – Amkor Technology, Hitachi Chemical, Infineon Technologies, Samsung Electronics

The global redistribution layer material market accounted to US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027.

Leading Redistribution Layer Material Market Players:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE group) Amkor Technology, Inc. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems L.L.C. Infineon Technologies AG Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(JCET) NXP Semiconductors N.V. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. SK HYNIX INC. Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd The Dow Chemical Company Toray Industries, Inc. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in redistribution layer material market are mainly focusing towards product enhancements by implementing advance technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company maintain its brand name globally. Most of the market initiative were observed in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe regions, which have high density of semiconductor manufacturing industries. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2018: Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. together announced the establishment of a new joint company, SB Bioscience Co., Ltd. By combining the know-how of in-vitro diagnostics of DS Pharma Biomedical Co., Ltd. and the technologies of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., both the companies focus to accelerate new diagnostics development and make a further contribution to the society.

2018: ASE Group unveiled its plan to build K25 Factory Building in Kaohsiung. The K25 building will be ASE’s state of the art facility with an intelligent manufacturing processes, high degree of automation, and smart logistics.

2018: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. collaborated with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to release a System-in-Package (SiP) EDA solution that addresses the challenges of designing and verifying Fan-Out Chip-on-Substrate (FOCoS) multi-die packages. This solution handles heterogeneous and homogeneous chip integration with high-density packaging to enhance the efficiency of chip and passive design optimization.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Redistribution Layer Material market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Redistribution Layer Material market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

