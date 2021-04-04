Refractory Metals Market 2027 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The “Global Refractory Metals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Refractory Metals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Refractory Metals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The refractory metals are metals which possess excellent resistance towards heat and water when used in material science, engineering and metallurgy. Examples of such metals include molybdenum, niobium, and rhenium among others. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates and are further processed into chemicals and powders. These metals possess extremely high melting point. Refractory metals are used in the construction of furnaces, filaments, nuclear reactor control rods, and other similar applications that involve exposure to extreme temperatures.

Top key players:

A.L.M.T. Corp., CBMM (COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE METALURGIA E MINERAÇÃO), China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd, Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., H.C. Starck GmbH, Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd (OTIC), Plansee SE, Rhenium Alloys, Inc., Tejing Tungsten, Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the Refractory Metals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Based on Type:

Molybdenum

Tungsten

Niobium

Tantalum

Rhenium

Based on Application:

Industry

Electronics & electrical

Chemical industry

Medical industry

Aerospace

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Refractory Metals market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Refractory Metals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Refractory Metals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Refractory Metals market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Refractory Metals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

