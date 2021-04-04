Research Study of Pressure Sensor Market By Share and Size and Forecast Till 2022

The Global Pressure Sensor Market was valued at $6,636 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $10,446 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in use of pressure sensors in automotive industry, advancements in MEMS & NEMS technologies for various applications, increase in demand of pressure sensors in consumer electronics, and favorable legislations for use of pressure sensors are the factors that drive the market growth. However, high cost incurred during R&D activities, resulting in high development costs, acts as a growth restraining factor.

Key players profiled in this report are Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Damco Corporation, and others.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. By type, it is divided into piezoresistive, capacitive, resonant solid state, optical, electromagnetic, and other sensors. By application, the market comprises automotive, consumer electronics, oil & gas, medical, industrial applications, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study

In 2015, piezoresistive sensors generated the largest revenue, with a market share of 25.4% in the overall pressure sensor market revenue

The automotive segment held the highest revenue share of 27.6% in 2017, while consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.28% from 2016 – 2022

Asia- Pacific leads the pressure sensor market, followed by North America and Europe

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Pressure Sensor Market By Type

Chapter 5: Global Pressure Sensor Market By Application

Chapter 7: Global Pressure Sensor Market By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profile

