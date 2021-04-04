Semiconductor IP Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future with Key Players – ARM, Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence, Ceva, Verisillicon, eMemory Technology

The report on “Semiconductor IP Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Semiconductor IP is a chip layout design, unit of logic, which is reusable. In addition, it is also the intellectual property of only one party. Such IP core can be either used by or owned by one party. These IP cores are used as the building blocks within FPGA logic designs or ASIC chip designs.

Rise in demand for the modern system on chip (SoC) design and reduction in production and design cost majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, fluctuations in the development or functionality of the chips impedes the growth of this market. In the near future, rise in demand for the consumer electronics, and new technological developments is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the semiconductor IP market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ARM, Synopsys, Imagination Technologies, Cadence, Ceva, Verisillicon, eMemory Technology, Rambus, Lattice (Silicon Image), Sonics

The global semiconductor IP market is segmented based on design IP, IP source, application, and region. Based on design IP, the market is categorized into processor IP, interface IP, memory IP, and other IP. Processor IP is then further subdivided into microprocessor unit, microcontroller unit, and digital signal processor. Other IP is bifurcated into analog-to-digital (ADC) converters and digital-to-analog (DAC) converters. Depending on IP source, it is divided into licensing, royalty, and services. By application, it is classified into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, agriculture, and others (government, hospitality, and more). Furthermore, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia?Pacific, and LAMEA.

