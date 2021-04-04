Talent Management Software Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Talent Management Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Global Talent Management Software Market was valued at US$ 5.68 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.82 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.54% during a forecast period.

Talent management software helps to improve the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces. Talent management software allows businesses to manage and access their employee details effectively on a real-time basis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding talent management software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in talent management software market.

Major factors driving the talent management software market are development of social media platforms and the growing user base on the social media platforms. Moreover, next-generation performing employees, process automation, and increasing need for better performance management among organizations are adding fuel to the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising penetration of mobile devices is boosting the global demand for mobile-based talent management software. However, the cost of the talent management software hardware and ever-changing talent management practices hinder the growth of global talent management software industry.

Compensation management is projected to the highest growth followed by the career pathing management software segment. Compensation management has witnessed some radical changes in the current years with employee participation and data analysis coming to the forefront, which is driving the demand for these solutions.

The demand for solutions in the BFSI segment is driven by the changing dynamics of employee relations and the rising dependence on digitization for management in the domain. The healthcare segment has been witnessing a growing demand for acquiring and retaining skilled manpower, which is expected to aid in the growth of human capital management tools in the segment.

North America has the largest share in the market owing to a larger technological adoption as well as the availability of technical know-how about the industry. The region is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. In Europe talent management software market, Germany held the largest market share in 2017.

Scope of the Global Talent Management Software Market

Global Talent Management Software Market by Solution

Performance Management Analytics

Career Pathing Management Software

Succession Planning Software

Compensation Management

Assessment Software

Global Talent Management Software Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

Global Talent Management Software Market by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Talent Management Software Market by End-user

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Global Talent Management Software Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global Talent Management Software Market

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Halogen Software, Inc.

HireIQ

IBM Corporation

SumTotal

Lumesse

Synergita

Oracle Corporation

PeopleFluent

Saba Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Paylocity

Talentguard

ELMO Cloud HR & Payroll

Ultimate Software

Kenexa

Major Point from TOC:

Preface

Assumptions and Research Methodology

Executive Summary : Global Talent Management Software Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market Volume (Units)

Market Overview

Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast

Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis, by Region

North America Talent Management Software Market Analysis

Europe Talent Management Software Market Analysis

Asia Pacific Talent Management Software Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Talent Management Software Market Analysis

South America Talent Management Software Market Analysis

Company Profiles

Primary Key Insights

