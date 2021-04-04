Telecommunication Market is Expected to Reach US$ 29 Billion, at CAGR of 6.14% During Forecast Period 2019 to 2026

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Telecommunication Market”, this report helps to analyze top companies, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Global Telecommunication Market was valued US$ 18 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 29 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.14% during forecast period.

Telecommunication sector is being accountable for designing infrastructure capable of transferring the data in word, voice and audio to consumers regardless of distance. Infrastructure which allows this kind of communication contains mostly wireless and digital technology. Major factors driving market growth for global Telecommunication Industry contains evolution of innovative services like e-learning, high speed internet availability at reasonable prices and advancing technology that attracting the youth of the society.

Telecommunication services market is highly segmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Companies counting Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group PLC etc. are able to establish themselves as leaders. Leading players are currently focusing on providing services with new and innovative technologies. Also, as part of this strategy, the companies are fetching in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business by new service additions and geographical presence.

Annually, telcos expensing billions on telecoms investments, which account for the majority of the industryâ€™s total expenditure. However, fiber-based projects capture a large share of capital expenditure, it is being noticeable growth in CAPEX as operators begin spending on infrastructure in preparation for 5G technology. In 10 years the mobile industry has developed from around 28 billion unique mobile subscriptions in 2009 to near about double that worldwide today.

With maximum of video applications being used by consumers and enterprises around M2M and the Internet of Everything beginning to rise, there is an extensive interest in upgrading to higher-speed services. There are now about 1 billion fixed broadband subscribers worldwide. In terms of future broadband subscriber growth, Asia pacific is expected to be a key market.

Mobile handset revenue will be accounting for 45% of the total service revenue in 2023 because of the mobile-centric nature of most regions. Regions with major populations are also still showing growth in this segment.

Key element for the progression to 5G will be a suitable range, and while small cells can produce better spectral efficiency, strong spectrum strategy and positioning is critical for a strong deployment, especially as carriers commingle traditional mobile spectrum with a shifting to some more mmWave deployments. With the intensively higher frequencies that many 5G operators planning to use and the limited distance that these frequencies can travel, 5G operators will need to construct the network with a mesh of minor cells that interoperate with the huge cells and/or directly with the backbone fiber network.

Vehicles are another developing category with bonds to the telecom sector, while autonomous cars are in the testing and development stages for many years, they are gaining popularity. Number of consumers concerned in renting and hiring an autonomous vehicle increased by nearly 20 percent in just the last year alone. Universal next-generation wireless networks (for example, 5G) will be critical to the ultimate mass-market adoption of autonomous vehicles.

Scope of Global Telecommunication Market:

Global Telecommunication Market by Package:

Double Play

Triple Play

Quad Play

Global Telecommunication Market by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Global Telecommunication Market by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market include:

AT&T Intellectual Property

Vodafone Group PLC

Telus

TalkTalk

Rogers Communications, Inc

Telenet Belgium

BCE Inc.

Telefonica SA

Bharti Airtel

T-Mobile

Comcast Corporation

Time Warner Cable Inc

Sprint Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc

DirecTV Group

CenturyLink Inc

