Transradial Access Market Expected to Increase at a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period From 2019-2025 | Industry Research Report with Top Companies

Catheters, guidewires, sheaths and sheath introducers are various products used for transradial access during various procedures such as cardiac catheterization, a procedure to diagnose and treat various diseases such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. Transradial access offers various advantages such lower rate of vascular complications compared to the transfemoral and the transbrachial approaches and as better comfort for the patient.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Terumo Corporation

3. Teleflex Incorporated

4. Medtronic

5. Smiths Medical

6. Ameco Medical

7. Edward Lifesciences Corporation

8. Merit Medical System

9. Boston Scientific Corporation

10. Nipro Medical Corporation

The global transradial access market is driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for devices and accessories for various invasive and minimally invasive surgical procedures drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from CVDs, which was 31.0% of all the global deaths. Additionally, rising geriatric population and increasing focus on early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases also influence the growth of the market.

The “Global Transradial Access Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the transradial access industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global transradial access market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, application, and geography. The global transradial access market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global transradial access market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into catheters, guidewires, sheaths and sheath introducers and accessories. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug administration, diagnostics and testing, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global transradial access market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall transradial access market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America, being the largest market, is driven by presence of key players in the US and increasing focus on research and development activities. Additionally, rising prevalence for cardiovascular diseases and available treatment options is likely to boost the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key transradial access manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Ameco Medical, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical System, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Nipro Medical Corporation.

