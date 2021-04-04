Travel and Expense (T&E) Management Software Market: Global Market Size, Market Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Travel and Expense (T&E) Management Software Market 2023″, which gives insights into Travel and Expense (T&E) Management Software in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2016, along with forecasts until 2023. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Travel and expense management software finds its adoption mainly in large organizations and travel management companies to manage and audit expenses accrued during the business travels. Rising end-users domain for travel and expense management software is one of the most prominent factors, ensuring incremental market growth in coming years. Travel and expense management through mobile app is one of the recent trends observed in T&E management software market. This trend can probably create security risk due to improper handling of devices.

Integration of travel and expense management software increases efficiency of organization by eliminating errors and allows smooth tracking of expenses from streamlined reporting process. Automated expense recording and controlling features are few more advantages offered by T&E management software. Increasing number of large organizations and travel companies are majorly looking for better and efficient management of their expenses and business tours. Additionally, mid-sized organizations are more welcoming towards T&E management software due to higher inclination towards cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency.

Leading Players:

Apptricity Corporation, Ariett Business Solutions, Inc., BasWare, Inc., Coupa Software, Inc., DATABASICS, Inc., Expense8, 8common Ltd., Fraedom UK Ltd., Insperity Payroll Services, LLC, Interplx, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Replicon, Inc., TriNet Group, Inc., Ellucian Company LP and KDS, Inc. among others. By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Travel and Expense (T&E) Management Software Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Travel and Expense (T&E) Management Software products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

