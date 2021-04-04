Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market | Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2024
Scope of the Report:
The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Power Plant (VPP).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
DONG Energy
Duke Energy
RWE
Alstom Grid
Bosch
GE Digital Energy
IBM
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ENBALA Power Networks
Joule Assets
Power Analytics
Power Assure
Spirae
Ventyx/ABB
Viridity Energy
Comverge
Consert
Cooper Power Systems/Eaton
Customized Energy Solutions
EnerNOC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Centralized Controlled VPP
Decentralized Controlled VPP
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Defense
Government
Commercial
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Power Plant (VPP) by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
